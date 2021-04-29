Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. Fiserv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.350-5.500 EPS.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $122.15. The company had a trading volume of 217,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.35.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.27.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

