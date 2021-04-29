Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $197.39 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.42 and its 200-day moving average is $173.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Five Below by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 239,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Five Below by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in Five Below by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 32,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,938,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
