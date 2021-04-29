Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $197.39 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.42 and its 200-day moving average is $173.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Five Below by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 239,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Five Below by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in Five Below by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 32,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,938,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

