Fluidigm (FLDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fluidigm to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. On average, analysts expect Fluidigm to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLDM stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $370.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

