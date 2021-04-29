Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,210.00

Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($15.55), with a volume of 58484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The firm has a market cap of £726.24 million and a PE ratio of 177.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.28.

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

