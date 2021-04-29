Foraco International (FAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.61 million for the quarter.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Shares of TSE FAR opened at C$1.27 on Thursday. Foraco International has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.14 million and a PE ratio of 21.90.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.