Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.08

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 33708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.14 million and a PE ratio of 21.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.61 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

