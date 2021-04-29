Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $198.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average of $153.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.76 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.