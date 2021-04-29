Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.86. 1,358,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,342. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.79.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.