Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.05.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.99. 26,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

