Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,725 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $5,565,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.63. 39,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,968. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.71 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.68.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

