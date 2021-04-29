Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.40 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UGI worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Motco lifted its holdings in UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,757. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.