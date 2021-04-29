Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 20,954 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $26,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,403. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $69.63.

