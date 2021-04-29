Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 174,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 162,712 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,949,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,497,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 440,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after buying an additional 112,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,989,000.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.89. 8,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,837. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

