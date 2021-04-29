Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,875 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

