Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.64.

NYSE:FNV opened at $142.00 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

