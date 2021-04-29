Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

