Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 2,850.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of Freeman Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of FMANF stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

