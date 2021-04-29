Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 174030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.17 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

