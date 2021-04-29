frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. Analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

