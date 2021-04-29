Funko (FNKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Funko has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.84-0.96 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.