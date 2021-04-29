Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

FNKO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 496,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,418. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

