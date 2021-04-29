FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Issued By Colliers Securities

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Knowles in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

KN has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE KN opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -528.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Knowles by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 775.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 83,021 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

