FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 503.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 121,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

