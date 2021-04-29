FY2021 EPS Estimates for Accuray Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accuray in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.85 million. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $455.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after buying an additional 814,053 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,891,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,881,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 104,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

