FY2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – US Capital Advisors increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $8.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.29. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 487.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,797 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

