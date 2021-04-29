FY2021 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Raised by Piper Sandler

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HBT. Raymond James lowered shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HBT Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

