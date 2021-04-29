FY2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Lowered by Wedbush

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $5.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.65.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on V. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

NYSE:V opened at $233.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.81. Visa has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $236.27. The company has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.