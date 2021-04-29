FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Boosted by DA Davidson

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Community by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

