FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $10.85 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $176.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.19 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 48.76%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

