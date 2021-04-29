G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $949.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,554,258 in the last three months. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

