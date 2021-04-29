Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $998.77 million to $1.10 billion. Garmin reported sales of $869.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.13.

GRMN traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $138.87. 11,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,108. Garmin has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Insiders have sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

