Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 0.8% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.71. 18,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,292. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $243.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.55 and a 200-day moving average of $215.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.