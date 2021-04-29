Gary Charles Robb Sells 10,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00.

CORT stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,698,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,510,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.