Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. Geberit has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

