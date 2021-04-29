Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Insider Sells £15,686.24 in Stock

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Clifford Thomas Elphick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of Gem Diamonds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £91.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 77.40 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

GEMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

