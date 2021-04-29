Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

GNRC stock opened at $316.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12 month low of $90.30 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2,636.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

