Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.08.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $316.16 on Tuesday. Generac has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2,636.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Generac by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

