General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.150-0.250 EPS.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.36.

NYSE GE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,123,117. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

