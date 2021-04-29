Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.91. Approximately 1,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 159,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $781.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genesco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

