Gentex Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Gentex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 39.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Gentex by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

