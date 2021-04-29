Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Richard O. Schaum Sells 5,440 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.