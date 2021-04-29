Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $124.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $124.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

