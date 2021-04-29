GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 18,164 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 209.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13,407.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

SPTI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,339. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74.

