GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.70

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €19.70 ($23.18) and last traded at €19.60 ($23.06), with a volume of 152714 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.44 ($21.69).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.88 million and a PE ratio of 51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.16.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

