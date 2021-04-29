Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

