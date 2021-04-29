Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $13.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.08 million and the lowest is $13.21 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $53.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.13 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.70 million, with estimates ranging from $56.52 million to $61.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

GAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.27. 1,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,193. The firm has a market cap of $473.84 million, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

