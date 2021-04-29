GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,300 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,336.60 ($17.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,302.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.83. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock has a market cap of £67.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders have bought 1,267 shares of company stock worth $1,709,658 over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

