GlaxoSmithKline plc Plans Dividend of GBX 19 (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,340.80 ($17.52) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,302.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £67.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,658.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

