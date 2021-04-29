Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. On average, analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.05.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

