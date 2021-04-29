Global Social Chain (GSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.34 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $122,957.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

